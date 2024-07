Explosions were heard in Latakia, northwestern Syria, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, leading to local reports of Israeli airstrikes targeting the city's port, according to Saudi network al-Hadath.

Al-Hadath also reported that the Israeli raids on Latakia coincided with the arrival of two Iranian ships to the port of Latakia, and alleged that an air defense system belonging to Iranian militias was targeted on the coast of Baniyas.