Yehuda Fuchs: 'All IDF commanders make mistakes, trust the military'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The outgoing chief commander of IDF troops in the West Bank, Yehuda Fuchs, said that all commanders in the IDF make mistakes and that it is important to trust the IDF.

"Everyone makes mistakes. I make mistakes at least once a day, all commanders in the army make mistakes, learn and move forward, leading the IDF with great strength. Trust them," Fuchs told the Israeli state broadcaster.

Fuchs's comments come after his Monday resignation speech, during which he warned of settler violence in the West Bank and the inability of Israel's leadership to see the picture that IDF commanders operating on the ground saw.



