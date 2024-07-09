New footage of Hamas hostage Daniela Gilboa published

New footage of Hamas hostage Daniela Gilboa was published on Tuesday morning, with the permission of Gilboa's family, Israeli state Broadcaster KAN reported.

אות החיים האחרון של החטופה דניאלה גלבוע - סרטון של חמאס מהיום ה-105 למלחמה | מפורסם באישור המשפחה@NOFARMOS pic.twitter.com/reG1vLOGV7 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 9, 2024

The footage reportedly dates from the 105th day of the war. Gilboa's current status is unknown.

Gilboa was previously seen in a video released by Hamas alongside fellow hostages Karina Ariev and Doron Steinbrecher.