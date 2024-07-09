Jerusalem Post
UN rights chief says investigating mass grave on Libya-Tunisia border

By REUTERS

The UN human rights chief said on Tuesday that his office was following up on reports of a mass grave discovered in the desert along the Libya-Tunisia border, giving a speech where he denounced a series of disturbing developments in Libya.

"I urge the authorities to respond swiftly to our inquiries and to investigate these crimes fully," Volker Turk told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, denouncing "widespread" violations against migrants and refugees. "The loved ones of those who died have every right to know the truth."

In March, at least 65 migrants' bodies were discovered in a mass grave in southwest Libya, the International Organization for Migration said.

