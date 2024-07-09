Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel launches airstrike near Syria's Baniyas, Syrian news agency says

By REUTERS

Israel has launched an air attack targeting a site in the vicinity of the Syrian city of Baniyas that caused some material losses, the Syrian state news agency said on Tuesday, quoting a military source.

The Israeli military said "no comment" in response to a query from Reuters.

For years, Israel has been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

Israeli strikes on Syria increased after the start of the war in Gaza last October. Israel typically does not comment on specific reports of strikes in Syria.

