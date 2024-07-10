Three displaced Palestinians, including a child, were killed and another ten people were injured during an attack attributed to Israel, which targeted a commercial store in Nusayrat, in the center of the Gaza Strip.
Airstrike on central Gaza leaves 3 Palestinians killed, 10 wounded - report
