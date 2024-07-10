Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Airstrike on central Gaza leaves 3 Palestinians killed, 10 wounded - report

By MAARIV
Updated: JULY 10, 2024 03:21

Three displaced Palestinians, including a child, were killed and another ten people were injured during an attack attributed to Israel, which targeted a commercial store in Nusayrat, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Lebanon claims Israeli airstrikes on Kfar Markaba
By WALLA!
07/10/2024 02:56 AM
Oakland synagogue windows smashed twice in two weeks
By MICHAEL STARR
07/09/2024 11:56 PM
Amsterdam Anne Frank statue defaced with 'Gaza' graffiti
By MICHAEL STARR
07/09/2024 11:52 PM
Russia begins trying to influence some US voter groups
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 09:36 PM
Zelensky says to 'fight' for strong decisions on air defense
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 07:11 PM
Russian court orders arrest of Yulia Navalnaya in absentia
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 06:14 PM
Police arrest border police officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 05:49 PM
Former Republican US Senator James Inhofe dies
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 05:48 PM
IAF jets strike building in which were Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 04:38 PM
Israel launches airstrike near Syria's Baniyas, Syrian news agency says
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 03:58 PM
Rabbi Yehuda Deri, brother of Arye Deri, dies at age 66
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 03:28 PM
Hezbollah publishes more drone footage appearing to show northern Israel
By WALLA!
07/09/2024 02:13 PM
Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says 38,243 killed since October 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 01:58 PM
Hezbollah announces death of member Ali Hussein Wizani
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2024 11:52 AM
UN rights chief says investigating mass grave on Libya-Tunisia border
By REUTERS
07/09/2024 11:28 AM