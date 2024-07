Israel Air Force jets struck overnight two Hezbollah terror infrastructures in the terror group's Aerial Defense Array in Janta in Lebanon and Baraachit in southern Lebanon, the military said on Wednesday.

Israel Air Force jets strike a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in Kfarkela in southern Lebanon. July 10, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

Jets also attacked a weapons storage facility in the Kfarkela area of southern Lebanon.