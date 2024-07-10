The US Department of Justice interviewed former hostages, survivors of the October 7 massacre, and relatives of victims to form a case against Hamas and its financial supporters, according to a Bloomberg report earlier this week, citing sources familiar with the matter.
DOJ interviews former hostages to build case against Hamas - report
By REUTERS07/10/2024 04:55 AM
By MAARIV07/10/2024 03:01 AM
By WALLA!07/10/2024 02:56 AM
By REUTERS07/09/2024 09:36 PM
By REUTERS07/09/2024 07:11 PM
By REUTERS07/09/2024 06:14 PM
By REUTERS07/09/2024 05:48 PM
By REUTERS07/09/2024 03:58 PM