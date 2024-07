Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considered making a layover in Europe en route to Washington later this month, KAN News reported on Wednesday.

The need for such a layover came upon the discovery that the prime minister's plane, "Wing of Zion," would not be able to make a direct flight to the US due to a lack of preparedness, according to the report.

The Prime Minister's Office examined whether such a layover would be feasible amid the fear of arrest warrants being issued by the ICC.