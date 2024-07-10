Israel Police working to allow hostage families to march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Families of the hostages will be permitted to march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem while maintaining the safety of the marchers and road users, Israel Police announced on Wednesday.

The Police Commissioner spoke on Wednesday with Einav Tsengauker, the mother of captive Matan Tsengauker, and explained to her that he would do what he could to bring the march to fruition.

According to the police, Yaakov Shabtai emphasized to her that such a march requires prior coordination, comprehensive advance preparation, and the creation of alternative routes for travellers.

The Israel Police said they considered "the right to protest a cornerstone in a democratic country."