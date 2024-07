Dozens of right-wing activists are demonstrating at the Shaul Hamelech-Menachem Begin junction in Tel Aviv Wednesday evening, YNet reported. Right-wing activists demonstrate on Begin Road in Tel Aviv, July 10, 2024. (credit: Via Maariv)

Some of the protesters are holding signs, including ones condemning the release of terrorists ("Release of terrorists - bloodbath") and criticizing the Supreme Court and the Attorney General's office.