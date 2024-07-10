Yair Golan intends to offer Tzipi Livni prominent role in the Democrats party - report

Sources in the newly founded Democrat party say that Yair Golan intends to offer Tzipi Livni a prominent position on the list, N12 reporter Dafna Liel reported on X, formerly Twitter.

As per the merger agreement between Labor and Meretz which formed the Democrat party, Golan is reserved for the top spot in the top ten.

"Tzipi Livni is an excellent stateswoman and a great leader. The public arena needs such leadership. I would be very happy to see her join our effort to save the country. The decision is hers," Yair Golan's campaign stated.