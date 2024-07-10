Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Yair Golan intends to offer Tzipi Livni prominent role in the Democrats party - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Sources in the newly founded Democrat party say that Yair Golan intends to offer Tzipi Livni a prominent position on the list, N12 reporter Dafna Liel reported on X, formerly Twitter.

As per the merger agreement between Labor and Meretz which formed the Democrat party, Golan is reserved for the top spot in the top ten.

"Tzipi Livni is an excellent stateswoman and a great leader. The public arena needs such leadership. I would be very happy to see her join our effort to save the country. The decision is hers," Yair Golan's campaign stated.



Related Tags
Legal Headline
IDF soldier wounded in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 10:47 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi calls IDF investigations 'complex'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 10:02 PM
Teachers find bullets on the floor on last day of school in the South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 09:57 PM
IAF jets attack Hezbollah terrorists entering military site
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 09:29 PM
Gallant: 'We have a limited window of opportunity to return hostages'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 09:21 PM
The head of the southern region of the Shin Bet resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 08:39 PM
Biden advisers to brief US Senate Democrats Thursday
By REUTERS
07/10/2024 08:37 PM
Senior Sephardic rabbis: Do not report to IDF recruitment offices
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 08:13 PM
US to deploy weapons in Germany in 2026
By REUTERS
07/10/2024 07:08 PM
Right-wing activists protest: 'Freeing terrorists - a bloodbath'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 06:51 PM
Two soldiers seriously wounded in battle in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 06:24 PM
Hostage families will likely be allowed to march to Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 05:18 PM
IDF forces seize 150 bags of explosive materials
By MAARIV
07/10/2024 03:53 PM
Gallant: important to seize chance for Gaza deal
By REUTERS
07/10/2024 03:32 PM
Herzi Halevi: 'IDF applying military pressure in all sorts of ways'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 02:20 PM