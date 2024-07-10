Jerusalem Post
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant: 'We have a limited window of opportunity to return hostages'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

"We have a limited window of opportunity to fulfill our ethical and moral duty – the return of hostages. The conditions created due to the deal will advance our national and security interests, and the risks that may arise – the IDF and security forces know how to overcome," Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday evening at the National Defense College graduation ceremony.

He continued, "Alongside the action to defeat Hamas, it is appropriate, right, and necessary to make a deal for the return of the hostages."

"Many of those who criticize the commanders and soldiers sit behind, chattering and judging. I turn to them and say: When you speak of the commanders and soldiers, treat them with respect and admiration, hold them in high regard, and honor their bravery. Express your criticism responsibly and respectfully, focusing on the issue at hand, not on the person, and with the understanding that we have no other country and no other army," he concluded.



