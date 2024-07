On Wednesday, Israeli air force jets attacked a military site where an IDF unit from the 228th Brigade combat team identified several Hezbollah terrorists entering in the Tayr Harfa area using a drone, the IDF reported Wednesday evening.

At the same time, fighter jets attacked additional Hezbollah military infrastructure in the Taybeh area in southern Lebanon.

Following the alert activated in the Shtula area, one rocket fell in an open area from Lebanon.