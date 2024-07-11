'Prime Minister must condemn Rabbi Lau's call for haredi insubordination,' Yair Lapid posts

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday morning, criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "his ministers," for not condemning Rabbi Lau's controversial comment telling haredi yeshiva students not to answer draft calls.

In his post, Lapid begins "Where are all the ministers and Knesset Members who screamed and yelled against the calls for insubordination (that never were or existed.)"

איפה כל השרים והח״כים של הימין על מלא שצרחו וצווחו נגד קריאות לסרבנות (שלא היו ולא נבראו). דברי הרב לנדו הן הקריאה הכי מפורשת לסרבנות שאי פעם הושמעה פה. ראש הממשלה ושריו חייבים לגנות אותה במילים מפורשות אחרת זו הפקרה של הלוחמים ונטישה נוספת של ערכי צה״ל והמדינה. pic.twitter.com/jvSdWz6jAH — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) July 11, 2024

He then states that Rabbi Lau's demand of yeshiva students is "the most clear call for insubordination that was ever voiced here. The Prime Minister and his ministers must condemn [the call] in a clear way, otherwise, it is an abandonment of the soldiers and another betrayal of the values of the IDF and the state."