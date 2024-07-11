Jerusalem Post
IDF and Shin Bet eliminate key Hamas security terrorist in Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 11, 2024 09:34

IDF and Shin Bet forces eliminated the terrorist Hassan Abu Kuwaik, the head of the Security Operations Department in the Central Camps District of Hamas's Internal Security system, was reported on Israeli media on Thursday morning.

The terrorist Hassan Abu Kuwaik was eliminated in an attack using aircraft in the central Gaza Strip.

Kuwaik was a Hamas terrorist and a member of the emergency movement committee, leading many terrorist activities against the State of Israel.

In addition to Kuwaik, the terrorist Nasser Mahana, a team leader in Hamas's military intelligence, was also eliminated.

