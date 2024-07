A Flydubai flight on its way to Sri Lanka, holding two Israeli passengers, made an emergency landing in Karachi, the capital of Pakistan overnight on Wednesdsay, Hebrew media reported the following morning.

The Department for Israelis Abroad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was informed of the incident and acted, in cooperation with other parties, to ensure the safety of the Israelis.

After a short time, the plane continued on its way with the Israelis on board.