Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Kremlin says NATO's military infrastructure is creeping closer to its borders - report

By REUTERS

The Kremlin said on Thursday it was watching as NATO's military infrastructure moved closer towards Russia's borders and that Moscow would need to act to contain the Western military alliance, the TASS news agency reported.

TASS cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that NATO's goal was to suppress Russia and that the alliance's actions represented a "serious threat" to Russian national security.

The United States and Germany said in a joint statement on Wednesday that Washington will start deploying long-range fire capabilities in Germany in 2026 in an effort to demonstrate its commitment to NATO and European defense.

Israel Police foils smuggling of NIS 100 million worth of cocaine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 12:16 PM
Plane with Israeli passengers made brief emergency landing in Pakistan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 11:40 AM
One critically wounded from rocket fire in Kibbutz Kabri
By YOAV ETIEL
07/11/2024 11:37 AM
Hostile aircraft intrusion sirens sound in Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 11:15 AM
IDF and Shin Bet eliminate two key Hamas terrorists in central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 09:11 AM
Lapid slams Netanyahu and ministers for not condemning Rabbi Lando
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 08:58 AM
Siren tests on Thursday in Kibbutz Zikim and Moshav Tekuma
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 07:57 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Mindanao, Philippines, GFZ says
By REUTERS
07/11/2024 05:27 AM
Greek PM calls for ceasefire deal talks
By MAARIV
07/11/2024 04:18 AM
Taiwan reports surge in Chinese air force activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 04:08 AM
US cautiously optimistic about Gaza ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
07/11/2024 02:08 AM
Schumer privately signaling he's open to an alternative to Biden
By REUTERS
07/11/2024 02:03 AM
FM Katz, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discuss West Bank economics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 01:56 AM
IDF soldier wounded in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 10:47 PM
Yair Golan intends to offer Tzipi Livni prominent role in party
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2024 10:19 PM