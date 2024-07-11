Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Rouen cathedral's spire is on fire

By REUTERS

The spire of the gothic cathedral of the French city of Rouen in Normandy caught fire on Thursday, television images showed.

The cathedral, one of France's finest, was painted several times by impressionist artist Claude Monet in the 19th century.

Television images on BFM channel showed a dark plume of smoke rising from the spire and people in the streets below looking up in horror. The scene was reminiscent of the devastating fire at Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris in 2019.

The local prefect, a state official, said the cathedral had been evacuated and emergency services were on the scene. A security cordon was in place around the building.

IDF Chief Halevi: 'When your enemy struggles, make it more difficult'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 12:59 PM
Kremlin says NATO military infrastructure creeping closer to its borders
By REUTERS
07/11/2024 12:25 PM
Israel Police foils smuggling of NIS 100 million worth of cocaine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 12:16 PM
Plane with Israeli passengers made brief emergency landing in Pakistan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 11:40 AM
One critically wounded from rocket fire in Kibbutz Kabri
By YOAV ETIEL
07/11/2024 11:37 AM
Hostile aircraft intrusion sirens sound in Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 11:15 AM
IDF and Shin Bet eliminate two key Hamas terrorists in central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 09:11 AM
Lapid slams Netanyahu and ministers for not condemning Rabbi Lando
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 08:58 AM
Siren tests on Thursday in Kibbutz Zikim and Moshav Tekuma
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 07:57 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Mindanao, Philippines, GFZ says
By REUTERS
07/11/2024 05:27 AM
Greek PM calls for ceasefire deal talks
By MAARIV
07/11/2024 04:18 AM
Taiwan reports surge in Chinese air force activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 04:08 AM
US cautiously optimistic about Gaza ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
07/11/2024 02:08 AM
Schumer privately signaling he's open to an alternative to Biden
By REUTERS
07/11/2024 02:03 AM
FM Katz, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discuss West Bank economics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 01:56 AM