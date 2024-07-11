Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia's FSB says it foiled terror attack on church in North Caucasus

By REUTERS

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had foiled what it called an attempted terrorist attack on an Orthodox Christian church in the south of the country, state news agency TASS reported.

According to TASS, the FSB said a citizen of an unnamed Central Asian country had plotted the attack in Maykop, the capital of the Adygea region in the North Caucasus.

It quoted the FSB as saying: "The terrorist was preparing to attack a religious institution (Orthodox church) in the city of Maykop and murder its clergy and guards, then set fire to the building."

Islamist violence has flared up again in recent months in the North Caucasus, which in the 1990s and 2000s was riven by wars and insurgencies emanating from Chechnya. Last month, 22 people were killed in simultaneous attacks on churches, synagogues and police checkpoints in two cities.

In March, an attack claimed by Islamic State killed 145 people at a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow. Russia has arrested the suspected gunmen and a number of alleged accomplices, mostly citizens of Tajikistan, who are currently awaiting trial.

The FSB said the suspect was a member of a banned international terrorist organisation, which it did not name. It said investigators had seized a flag and other materials of that organisation, as well as a knife and components for an incendiary device.

 

'Unimaginable failure': Naftali Bennet in response to the Oct. 7 probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 05:01 PM
Head of Shin Bet to head to Cairo for hostage negotiations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 04:50 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 04:18 PM
Hamas claims Israel stalling hostage negotiations in official statement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 03:52 PM
Gallant, US envoy discuss hostage deal, munitions shipment
By REUTERS
07/11/2024 02:19 PM
One injured at shooting incident in Tel Aviv restaurant
By ALON HACHMON
07/11/2024 02:09 PM
Rouen cathedral's spire is on fire
By REUTERS
07/11/2024 01:49 PM
IDF Chief Halevi: 'When your enemy struggles, make it more difficult'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 12:59 PM
Kremlin says NATO military infrastructure creeping closer to its borders
By REUTERS
07/11/2024 12:25 PM
Israel Police foils smuggling of NIS 100 million worth of cocaine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 12:16 PM
Plane with Israeli passengers made brief emergency landing in Pakistan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 11:40 AM
One critically wounded from rocket fire in Kibbutz Kabri
By YOAV ETIEL
07/11/2024 11:37 AM
Hostile aircraft intrusion sirens sound in Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 11:15 AM
IDF and Shin Bet eliminate two key Hamas terrorists in central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 09:11 AM
Lapid slams Netanyahu and ministers for not condemning Rabbi Lando
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2024 08:58 AM