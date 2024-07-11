Head of Shin Bet to head to Cairo for hostage negotiations

An Israeli delegation led by the head of the Shin Bet will leave for Cairo on Thursday evening for hostage negotiations, the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday afternoon.

The office also stated that the delegation had just returned from Doha on Wednesday night, where it had attended a four-way summit with mediators.

"At the meeting, we discussed the stages of the deal for the return of the hostages and the ways to implement the outline while ensuring all the goals of the war. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held meetings with the negotiating team this morning," the office added.