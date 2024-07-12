Jerusalem Post
FM Israel Katz: 'Israel, NATO, and the entire world share a common enemy - the Iranian regime'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Following the end of the NATO Summit in Washington DC, Foreign Minister Israel Katz called the meeting "impactful" and said that one of the topics of discussion was "the need to increase the pressure on Iran," in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday. 

He added that "Israel, NATO, and the entire world share a common enemy - the Iranian regime. We must stop Iran now before it is too late."



