FM Israel Katz: 'Israel, NATO, and the entire world share a common enemy - the Iranian regime'

Following the end of the NATO Summit in Washington DC, Foreign Minister Israel Katz called the meeting "impactful" and said that one of the topics of discussion was "the need to increase the pressure on Iran," in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

Concluding a very important visit to Washington DC for the #NATOSummit. It was impactful to meet with @SecBlinken @SecYellen and many Foreign Ministers from all over the world to discuss the need to increase the pressure on Iran. Israel, @NATO and the entire world share a common…

He added that "Israel, NATO, and the entire world share a common enemy - the Iranian regime. We must stop Iran now before it is too late."