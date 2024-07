In the past 24 hours, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces destroyed five Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels (USV) in the Red Sea, CENTCOM reported on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday.

CENTCOM forces also destroyed two Houthi uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) over the Red Sea and one Houthi UAS in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.

CENTCOM said these systems presented a direct threat to US, coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region.