The Hostage and Missing Families Forum appointed Ori Hacohen as the new CEO on Friday, the Forum announced on Friday morning.

According to the Forum, Hacohen is a partner at BDO and heads a division within the consulting group. He will return to the company at the end of his new role as CEO.

"We all hope that Ori's role will be as short as possible and that the hostages will return home soon," the Forum said.