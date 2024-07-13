Jerusalem Post
Hostage deal's future drab as Israel strikes Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Negotiations on a hostage release-ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas have stalled, according to the Arab Affairs editor at army radio, despite US President Joe Biden claiming that Hamas and Israel had agreed on a basic framework for the agreement.

A Hamas source told Reuters, "The attack on Khan Yunis shows that Israel is not interested in reaching a ceasefire agreement."

However, despite Hamas laying the blame for another failed deal on the strike, "A foreign source familiar with the talks confirms to @GLZRadio in response to Hamas's claim: there are no real negotiations - the contacts stalled even before the assassination attempt" the reporter posted on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after Israel announced it conducted a major strike on Hamas leader Mohammed Deif.

Deif was one of the masterminds of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza. He has survived seven Israeli assassination attempts, the most recent in 2021, and has topped Israel's most-wanted list for decades.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was holding special consultations, his office said, in light of "developments in Gaza." It was unclear how the strike would affect ceasefire talks in Doha and Cairo.

Ten Palestinians killed in Israeli attack west of Gaza city
By REUTERS
07/13/2024 02:44 PM
Hamas blames US for strike, denies Israel was targeting Mohammed Deif
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2024 02:42 PM
Gaza's Nasser hospital no longer able to function- hospital officials
By REUTERS
07/13/2024 02:29 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 38,443- Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2024 02:08 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2024 12:47 PM
Colorado reports three presumptive human bird flu cases, CDC says
By REUTERS
07/13/2024 07:45 AM
IAF fighter jets intercept suspicious aerial targets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2024 04:19 AM
Hezbollah announces death of terrorist Mahdi Muhammad Khair al-Din
By MAARIV ONLINE
07/12/2024 11:47 PM
Israel Air Force strikes terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2024 11:45 PM
Six killed, 13 hurt in Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk region
By REUTERS
07/12/2024 11:20 PM
Meta to roll back restrictions on Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts
By REUTERS
07/12/2024 11:17 PM
US CENTCOM destroyed three vehicles in Houthi-controlled area of Yemen
By REUTERS
07/12/2024 10:44 PM
US Rep. Levin tells Biden in virtual meeting to end campaign
By REUTERS
07/12/2024 10:04 PM
US targets company developing chemical weapons for Iran, State Dept says
By REUTERS
07/12/2024 10:02 PM
Lebanese media claims Israeli strike on motorcycle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2024 07:24 PM