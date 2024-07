IDF air defense soldiers intercepted two suspicious aerial targets in Lebanese territory, the IDF reported Saturday afternoon.

The targets did not cross into Israeli territory, no alerts were triggered, and there were no casualties.

Additionally, several rockets were detected in the past hour heading toward Zar'it, Margaliot, and Ma'ayan Baruch areas. According to army radio, damage was caused to two houses in Margaliot, and no casualties were reported.