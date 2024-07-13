Jerusalem Post
IAF strikes launchers following rockets from Lebanon into Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 13, 2024 18:22

Approximately ten rockets were seen crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, the majority of which were intercepted, the IDF reported on Saturday, following sirens that were activated at 15:30 in Kiryat Shmona. There were no injuries reported.

The Israeli Air Force struck a launcher that was used to carry out the earlier attack on Ma'ayan Baruch,  in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon. The IDF also struck the launcher that was used to launch projectiles toward the area of Zar'it.

Additionally, the IAF targeted a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.



