Rockets wound four, damage property in Kiryat Shmona - report

Initial reports indicate several injuries and property damage in the area of Kiryat Shmona following the activated sirens, the Israel police reported Saturday evening. They are currently handling several sites where shrapnel fell.

Police officers and bomb squad experts from the northern district are currently isolating the impact sites and searching for additional remnants to remove any further risk.

Magen David Adom paramedics, in cooperation with an IDF medical team, are providing medical treatment and evacuating four wounded individuals to Ziv Hospital. Their wounds range from mild to moderate.