Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Rockets wound four, damage property in Kiryat Shmona - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Initial reports indicate several injuries and property damage in the area of Kiryat Shmona following the activated sirens, the Israel police reported Saturday evening. They are currently handling several sites where shrapnel fell.

Police officers and bomb squad experts from the northern district are currently isolating the impact sites and searching for additional remnants to remove any further risk.

Magen David Adom paramedics, in cooperation with an IDF medical team, are providing medical treatment and evacuating four wounded individuals to Ziv Hospital. Their wounds range from mild to moderate.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
PM Benjamin Netanyahu to hold press conference at 8:45 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2024 06:59 PM
IDF raises terror attack alert level following strike in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2024 06:27 PM
IDF intercepts rockets crossing from Lebanon to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2024 06:21 PM
Fatah against Hamas: 'They are not allowed to hide among civilians'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2024 05:23 PM
IDF intercepts two aerial targets in Lebanese territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2024 03:37 PM
Ten Palestinians killed in Israeli attack west of Gaza city
By REUTERS
07/13/2024 02:44 PM
Hamas blames US for strike, denies Israel was targeting Mohammed Deif
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2024 02:42 PM
Gaza's Nasser hospital no longer able to function- hospital officials
By REUTERS
07/13/2024 02:29 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 38,443- Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2024 02:08 PM
Hostage, Gaza ceasefire on rocks as IDF strikes major Hamas targets
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2024 02:07 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2024 12:47 PM
Colorado reports three presumptive human bird flu cases, CDC says
By REUTERS
07/13/2024 07:45 AM
IAF fighter jets intercept suspicious aerial targets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2024 04:19 AM
Hezbollah announces death of terrorist Mahdi Muhammad Khair al-Din
By MAARIV ONLINE
07/12/2024 11:47 PM
Israel Air Force strikes terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2024 11:45 PM