Shrapnel from rocket interception wounds four IDF soldiers in the North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

One IDF soldier was seriously wounded, another soldier was moderately wounded, and two more soldiers were lightly wounded as the result of debris from rocket interceptions, the IDF reported Saturday night. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been informed.

Following the alerts activated in northern Israel at 7:15 p.m., about 15 rockets were identified crossing from Lebanese territory. Air defense fighters intercepted most of them.

Israeli air force fighter jets had earlier attacked a Hezbollah field commander who was located in the Tabnine village area in southern Lebanon.

Shortly afterward, additional alerts were activated in northern Israel, during which eight launches were identified crossing from Lebanese territory into the Kiryat Shmona area.



