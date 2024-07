The Home Front Command is set to test red alert sirens in the areas of Afek, Kfar Masaryk, Shavei Zion, and Netiv Hashayara in the Western Galilee on Sunday, the IDF announced.

The siren test in the Kibbutz Afek area will occur at 10:05 a.m., in the Kfar Masaryk area at 12:05 p.m., in the Shavei Zion area at 2:05 p.m.and in the Netiv Hashayara area at 4:05 p.m. local time.

In the case of a real alert being triggered, an additional alarm will sound, the IDF said.