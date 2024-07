Multiple hostile aircraft intrusion alerts sounded in northern Israel on Sunday.

The alerts, which began at around 12:05 p.m., sounded in various localities in the Upper Galilee.

The IDF later said that it had successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that had crossed from Lebanon. No injuries were reported following the incident.

The military added that Israel Air Force jets had struck overnight Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the Ramyeh area in southern Lebanon.