Police arrest wife of Hamas operative in possession of a knife

Border Police officers arrested in the West Bank on Sunday a suspect who planned to carry out an attack against a security officer in the area, the police said. 

The 37-year-old woman, who arrived at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron with her two children, was found with a knife in her possession.

The knife found on the suspect at the Cave of the Patriarchs. July 14, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
According to the police, during the search,  the woman stated she was the wife of a Hamas operative currently in Israeli prison and that she had planned to attack a specific security officer. 

The woman was arrested and transferred to the police for further examination. 

