Court convicts London woman for online support of Hamas

A London woman was convicted for social media posts supporting Hamas on Friday, the Metropolitan Police announced on Sunday.

Sara El-Houssein, 23, was found guilty of showing support for a proscribed terrorist group contrary to the 2000 Terrorism Act by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court. The northwest London woman shared an image of an article in October in a manner that indicated support for Hamas.

El-Houssein had been arrested in November and will be sentenced on August 20.

“Showing support for a terrorist organization is a criminal offense and is something we take seriously – whether it be online or in the real world," Met Counter Terrorism Command Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Rees said in a statement. "Any content referred to us in this way will always be carefully assessed, and where potential offenses are identified, we will investigate and take action.”