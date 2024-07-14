'Hamas is eroding,' Gallant tells Israel Air Force fighter pilots

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter pilots who attacked a compound hosting senior Hamas officials in Gaza, Israeli media reported Sunday.

In his speech, Gallant commended the soldiers, saying, "Thanks to your activity, we have the freedom of action and flexibility to create the conditions for the return of the hostages. Hamas's ability to recuperate does not exist - the pursuit of the terrorists will continue for years to come."

"The results are eroding Hamas and allow us freedom of action to achieve our goals," Gallant said, as quoted by Israeli media.