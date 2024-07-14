Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Hamas is eroding,' Gallant tells Israel Air Force fighter pilots

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter pilots who attacked a compound hosting senior Hamas officials in Gaza, Israeli media reported Sunday. 

In his speech, Gallant commended the soldiers, saying, "Thanks to your activity, we have the freedom of action and flexibility to create the conditions for the return of the hostages. Hamas's ability to recuperate does not exist - the pursuit of the terrorists will continue for years to come."

"The results are eroding Hamas and allow us freedom of action to achieve our goals," Gallant said, as quoted by Israeli media. 

Indictment filed against former MK Michael Ben Ari
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 07:10 PM
Ceremony held for departing Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 06:54 PM
Netanyahu and Biden will meet in Washington prior to Congress speech
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 06:00 PM
Republicans work to ensure RNC convention security after Trump shooting
By REUTERS
07/14/2024 04:38 PM
Trump makes statement after assassination attempt
By REUTERS
07/14/2024 04:26 PM
East Jerusalem residents stole classified documents from IDF general
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 03:23 PM
IDF carries out exercises readying troops for war in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 03:05 PM
Kremlin: Biden administration created atmosphere for Trump shooting
By REUTERS
07/14/2024 01:58 PM
Court convicts London woman for online support of Hamas
By MICHAEL STARR
07/14/2024 01:45 PM
Police arrest wife of Hamas operative in possession of a knife
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 01:11 PM
Hostile aircraft intrusion alerts sound in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 12:15 PM
UAE appoints new defense minister, deputy PM, Dubai ruler says
By REUTERS
07/14/2024 11:35 AM
UK Foreign Minister to call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 10:45 AM
Muhammad Sinwar set to replace Deif, if assassination confirmed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 08:29 AM
Mossad chief set to travel to Qatar for hostage deal negotiations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 08:05 AM