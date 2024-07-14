Donald Trump said he was headed for Milwaukee on Sunday, where Republicans will formally make him their presidential nominee later this week after he survived an assassination attempt that further inflames an already bitter US political divide.
Trump headed to Republican convention after surviving assassination attempt
By REUTERS07/14/2024 11:08 PM
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF07/14/2024 10:30 PM
By WALLA!07/14/2024 09:59 PM
By REUTERS07/14/2024 04:38 PM
By REUTERS07/14/2024 04:26 PM
By REUTERS07/14/2024 01:58 PM