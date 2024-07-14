Jerusalem Post
Trump headed to Republican convention after surviving assassination attempt

By REUTERS
Updated: JULY 14, 2024 23:11

Donald Trump said he was headed for Milwaukee on Sunday, where Republicans will formally make him their presidential nominee later this week after he survived an assassination attempt that further inflames an already bitter US political divide.

Trump rally suspected gunman acted alone, FBI says
By REUTERS
07/14/2024 11:08 PM
Israel Police thwart assassination attempt in Ashkelon, find explosives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 10:37 PM
Houthis say they conducted military operations in Israel's Eilat region
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 10:30 PM
IDF to take part in exercise in Jordan Valley on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 10:15 PM
Explosion at gas storage facility in northern Lebanon, near Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 10:04 PM
Yair Netanyahu says Qatar are biggest terror sponsors after Iran
By WALLA!
07/14/2024 09:59 PM
IDF fighter jets strike Hezbollah terror infrastructure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 09:27 PM
Indictment filed against former MK Michael Ben Ari
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 07:10 PM
Ceremony held for departing Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 06:54 PM
'Hamas is eroding,' Gallant tells Israel Air Force fighter pilots
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 06:17 PM
Republicans work to ensure RNC convention security after Trump shooting
By REUTERS
07/14/2024 04:38 PM
Trump makes statement after assassination attempt
By REUTERS
07/14/2024 04:26 PM
East Jerusalem residents stole classified documents from IDF general
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 03:23 PM
IDF carries out exercises readying troops for war in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 03:05 PM
Kremlin: Biden administration created atmosphere for Trump shooting
By REUTERS
07/14/2024 01:58 PM