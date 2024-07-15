The IDF raided a house in the Maghazi camp in central Gaza Strip on Monday overnight, according to Palestinian media reports.

Four Palestinians were killed, and many were injured, reports said, with the purpose of the operation still unclear. It was also reported that the IAF nearby attacked the Abu Madin mosque in the El-Bureij refugee camp, also located in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian media reported extensive artillery fire was directed at the Nuseirat camp, the western neighborhoods of Gaza City, and the eastern neighborhoods of the El-Bureij camp, all of which are in central Gaza.