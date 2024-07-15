Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF raids house in Maghazi camp in central Gaza Strip - report

By WALLA!

The IDF raided a house in the Maghazi camp in central Gaza Strip on Monday overnight, according to Palestinian media reports.

Four Palestinians were killed, and many were injured, reports said, with the purpose of the operation still unclear. It was also reported that the IAF nearby attacked the Abu Madin mosque in the El-Bureij refugee camp, also located in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian media reported extensive artillery fire was directed at the Nuseirat camp, the western neighborhoods of Gaza City, and the eastern neighborhoods of the El-Bureij camp, all of which are in central Gaza.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - night Headline
Trump rally suspected gunman acted alone, FBI says
By REUTERS
07/14/2024 11:08 PM
Israel Police thwart assassination attempt in Ashkelon, find explosives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 10:37 PM
IDF to take part in exercise in Jordan Valley on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 10:15 PM
Explosion at gas storage facility in northern Lebanon, near Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 10:04 PM
Trump headed to RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin after surviving gunshot
By REUTERS
07/14/2024 09:44 PM
IDF fighter jets strike Hezbollah terror infrastructure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 09:27 PM
Indictment filed against former MK Michael Ben Ari
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 07:10 PM
Ceremony held for departing Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 06:54 PM
'Hamas is eroding,' Gallant tells Israel Air Force fighter pilots
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 06:17 PM
Republicans work to ensure RNC convention security after Trump shooting
By REUTERS
07/14/2024 04:38 PM
Trump makes statement after assassination attempt
By REUTERS
07/14/2024 04:26 PM
East Jerusalem residents stole classified documents from IDF general
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 03:23 PM
IDF carries out exercises readying troops for war in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 03:05 PM
Kremlin: Biden administration created atmosphere for Trump shooting
By REUTERS
07/14/2024 01:58 PM
Court convicts London woman for online support of Hamas
By MICHAEL STARR
07/14/2024 01:45 PM