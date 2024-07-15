N12 sends warning letter to Ben-Gvir's son for libel against reporter, Yossi Mizrahi

N12 sent a warning letter to Shoval Ben-Gvir, the son of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, before filing a lawsuit against him for accusing one of their reporters of sexual harassment, the channel announced on Monday.

Shuval uploaded a video to the TikTok network, calling N12 reporter Yossi Mizrahi a "sexual harasser" for entering the house of the commander of the Hadera police station and photographing his wife in a bathing suit.

In response to the letter, Shoval Ben-Gvir responded: "I am glad that I was given the opportunity to prove in court that I spoke the truth."