Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

N12 sends warning letter to Ben-Gvir's son for libel against reporter, Yossi Mizrahi

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 15, 2024 14:14

N12 sent a warning letter to Shoval Ben-Gvir, the son of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, before filing a lawsuit against him for accusing one of their reporters of sexual harassment, the channel announced on Monday.

Shuval uploaded a video to the TikTok network, calling N12 reporter Yossi Mizrahi a "sexual harasser" for entering the house of the commander of the Hadera police station and photographing his wife in a bathing suit.

In response to the letter, Shoval Ben-Gvir responded: "I am glad that I was given the opportunity to prove in court that I spoke the truth."

Fire breaks out in Rehelim, West bank, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 11:46 AM
Brother of hostage told he disturbs order, barred entry to Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 11:32 AM
Car bomb kills five, injures 20 outside restaurant in Somalia
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 11:23 AM
UK maritime agency gets report of incident southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 10:02 AM
Siren tests will take place in the North, Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 08:17 AM
IDF soldiers exchange fire with armed Palestinians in West Bank
By AMIR BOHBOT
07/15/2024 07:21 AM
Jill Biden spoke to Melania Trump after Donald Trump shooting
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 06:31 AM
IDF raids house in Maghazi camp in central Gaza Strip
By WALLA!
07/15/2024 04:33 AM
Trump rally suspected gunman acted alone, FBI says
By REUTERS
07/14/2024 11:08 PM
Israel Police thwart assassination attempt in Ashkelon, find explosives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 10:37 PM
IDF to take part in exercise in Jordan Valley on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 10:15 PM
Explosion at gas storage facility in northern Lebanon, near Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 10:04 PM
Trump headed to RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin after surviving gunshot
By REUTERS
07/14/2024 09:44 PM
IDF fighter jets strike Hezbollah terror infrastructure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 09:27 PM
Indictment filed against former MK Michael Ben Ari
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2024 07:10 PM