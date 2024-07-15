Jerusalem Post
Oil tanker seized by Iran in 2023 anchors near UAE coast, tracking data shows

By REUTERS

A Chevron CVX.N-chartered oil tanker seized by Iran more than a year ago has dropped anchor near the United Arab Emirates port of Khor Fakkan, ship tracking data showed on Monday.

The Marshall Islands-flagged Advantage Sweet was boarded by Iran's military in the Gulf of Oman in April 2023 after an alleged collision with an Iranian boat.

After sailing away from Iran last week, its latest position was located close to the UAE, LSEG data showed on Monday.

A Chevron spokesperson said on Saturday it was aware of reports that the tanker was released on July 10.

"We are pleased to see the safe release of the vessel and crew," the Chevron spokesperson said in an emailed comment, without providing further details.

