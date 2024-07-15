Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US ambassador to Israel says indications that Deif was eliminated

By WALLA!

US ambassador to Israel Jack Lew said on Monday that there were indications that Mohammed Deif, Hamas’s military chief, had been eliminated.

"There are still many questions regarding the results of the attack against Mohammed Deif," ​​he said in a briefing for the Jewish community in the US. "I can't confirm whether it was successful or not, but there are indications that they have achieved it." 

He also referred to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Congress next week, saying he "hopes that Prime Minister Netanyahu's speech to Congress next week will include a bipartisan message."

US State Department condemns attempted assassination of Trump
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 08:40 PM
Former head of Mossad announces no intention of being a politician
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 08:32 PM
Pre-shooting poll shows Trump leads Biden in PA, trails in VA
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 06:55 PM
Hezbollah operative arrested in Germany for buying UAV parts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 05:57 PM
NATO opening liaison office in Geneva, says Swiss govt
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 05:48 PM
Trump to announce his VP pick on Monday, Fox News says
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 05:47 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah military buildings in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 05:39 PM
Oil tanker seized by Iran in 2023, anchors near UAE, data shows
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 05:03 PM
Bus driver lightly injured after empty bus falls into wadi in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 04:18 PM
Syria holds parliamentary vote: No surprises expected
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 03:29 PM
Russia's last naval patrol ship leaving Crimea, Ukraine claims
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 03:17 PM
Presidential Secret Service is confident in security for RNC
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 03:11 PM
N12 threaten to file lawsuit against Ben-Gvir son
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 02:12 PM
Fire breaks out in Rehelim, West bank, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 11:46 AM
Brother of hostage told he disturbs order, barred entry to Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 11:32 AM