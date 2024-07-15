US ambassador to Israel says indications that Deif was eliminated

US ambassador to Israel Jack Lew said on Monday that there were indications that Mohammed Deif, Hamas’s military chief, had been eliminated.

"There are still many questions regarding the results of the attack against Mohammed Deif," ​​he said in a briefing for the Jewish community in the US. "I can't confirm whether it was successful or not, but there are indications that they have achieved it."

He also referred to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Congress next week, saying he "hopes that Prime Minister Netanyahu's speech to Congress next week will include a bipartisan message."