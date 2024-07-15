The IAF struck a military storage facility in the Jabel region alongside a Hezbollah military structure in Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced Monday night.
IDF attacks Hezbollah's military storage facility and structure in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
By REUTERS07/15/2024 08:47 PM
By REUTERS07/15/2024 08:40 PM
By WALLA!07/15/2024 08:08 PM
By REUTERS07/15/2024 06:55 PM
By REUTERS07/15/2024 05:48 PM
By REUTERS07/15/2024 05:47 PM
By REUTERS07/15/2024 05:03 PM
By REUTERS07/15/2024 03:29 PM
By REUTERS07/15/2024 03:17 PM
By REUTERS07/15/2024 03:11 PM