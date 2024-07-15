Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF attacks Hezbollah's military storage facility and structure in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IAF struck a military storage facility in the Jabel region alongside a Hezbollah military structure in Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced Monday night.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Blinken discusses ceasefire talks with Israeli officials
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 08:47 PM
US State Department condemns attempted assassination of Trump
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 08:40 PM
Former Mossad head announces no intention of entering politics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 08:32 PM
US ambassador to Israel says indications that Deif was eliminated
By WALLA!
07/15/2024 08:08 PM
Pre-shooting poll shows Trump leads Biden in PA, trails in VA
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 06:55 PM
Hezbollah operative arrested in Germany for buying UAV parts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 05:57 PM
NATO opening liaison office in Geneva, says Swiss govt
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 05:48 PM
Trump to announce his VP pick on Monday, Fox News says
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 05:47 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah military buildings in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 05:39 PM
Oil tanker seized by Iran in 2023, anchors near UAE, data shows
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 05:03 PM
Bus driver lightly injured after empty bus falls into wadi in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 04:18 PM
Syria holds parliamentary vote: No surprises expected
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 03:29 PM
Russia's last naval patrol ship leaving Crimea, Ukraine claims
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 03:17 PM
Presidential Secret Service is confident in security for RNC
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 03:11 PM
N12 threaten to file lawsuit against Ben-Gvir son
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 02:12 PM