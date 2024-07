Houthis launched multiple attacks in the Red Sea against MT Bentley I, which was carrying vegetable oil from Russia to China, and also attacked the Chios Lion tanker ship, the US military said on X on Monday.

CENTCOM said that they downed five Houthi drones, three of them in the Red Sea and two of them in Yemeni territory.

Bentley is an Israeli-owned ship, according to a post on X by CENTCOM. It was also a "Panama-flagged and Monaco-operated tanker."