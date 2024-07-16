Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

A senior North Korean diplomat defected to South Korea from Cuba, Chosun Ilbo says

By REUTERS

 A senior North Korean diplomat based in Cuba defected to South Korea in November, a South Korean newspaper said on Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean diplomat to escape to the South since 2016.

Before fleeing to the South, Ri Il Kyu, 52, was a counselor at the North Korean embassy in Cuba, the Chosun Ilbo said citing an interview with Ri.

Among Ri's jobs at the embassy was to block North Korea's rival South Korea and old ally Cuba from forging diplomatic ties, the newspaper reported. In February, the two countries established diplomatic relations.

Details on North Koreans defections often take months to come to light, with defectors needing to be cleared by authorities and going through a course of education about South Korean society and systems.

Ri entered North Korea's foreign ministry in 1999 and received a commendation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for successfully negotiating with Panama to lift the detention of a North Korean ship caught carrying arms from Cuba in 2013, Chosun said.

Four killed, several wounded by gunfire near mosque in Oman- police
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 03:31 AM
US military confirms Houthi attacks on vessels in Red Sea
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 03:28 AM
Biden says it was a mistake to say 'bullseye' in reference to Trump
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 12:34 AM
Law enforcement spotted Trump shooter nearly 30 minutes before shots
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 12:25 AM
Patrolling soldier stabbed at Paris station, interior minister says
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 12:03 AM
Trump officially nominated for president, picks J.D. Vance for VP
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 10:36 PM
IDF strikes at Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 09:46 PM
Blinken discusses ceasefire talks with Israeli officials
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 08:47 PM
US State Department condemns attempted assassination of Trump
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 08:40 PM
US ambassador to Israel says indications that Deif was eliminated
By WALLA!
07/15/2024 08:08 PM
Pre-shooting poll shows Trump leads Biden in PA, trails in VA
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 06:55 PM
NATO opening liaison office in Geneva, says Swiss govt
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 05:48 PM
Trump to announce his VP pick on Monday, Fox News says
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 05:47 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah military buildings in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2024 05:39 PM
Oil tanker seized by Iran in 2023, anchors near UAE, data shows
By REUTERS
07/15/2024 05:03 PM