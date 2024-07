Home Front Command siren tests will take place on Tuesday in several areas in the north and south, according to the IDF.

According to the spokesperson, the alerts will be begin at 09:35 in Yanuh-Jat in the Upper Galilee, at 10:05 in Retamim, at 11:05 in Mashabei Sadeh, at 11:45 in Ashalim, and at 12:25 in Merhav Am in the Negev.

In case of a real alert being activated, an additional undulating siren will be heard.