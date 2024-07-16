Netanyahu meets with families of observer soldiers killed on October 7

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a three-hour meeting with the families of the observers who were massacred at the Nahal Oz base on October 7 at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the prime minister listened attentively to the life stories and heroism of each of the girls, felt the families' pain, and heard their requests and demands for an investigation into the events and the commemoration of their daughters.

The Prime Minister answered their questions and said that the matters would be thoroughly investigated, and lessons would be learned at all levels - including intelligence, operational, military, and political. He also promised to assist the parents in commemorating their daughters and their legacy.