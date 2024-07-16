Romanian court maintains influencer Andrew Tate's travel restrictions

A Romanian court of appeal said on Tuesday it has overturned a previous ruling which allowed controversial internet personality Andrew Tate free movement within the European Union while awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking.

Tate was indicted in mid-2023 along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, allegations they have denied. Pending the start of the trial, they are banned from leaving Romania.

In April this year, the Bucharest court ruled their trial could start, a decision Tate appealed. Pending a ruling on his appeal, the four suspects were banned from leaving Romania.

Earlier this month, the Bucharest court lifted the restriction, granting the suspects freedom of movement within the EU, a ruling prosecutors challenged and the Bucharest Court of Appeals overturned on Tuesday.