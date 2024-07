The Israel Air Force struck two Hezbollah terrorists in the Mansouri area in southern Lebanon, the IDF reported on Tuesday.

The terrorists were attacked after they had been detected fleeing from the area from which launches were fired toward Kiryat Shmona on Monday.

IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon. July 16, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

In addition, IDF artillery fired at the Kfarkela, Deir Mimas, and Ayta ash Shab areas in southern Lebanon to remove a threat.