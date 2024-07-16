Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was confronted on Tuesday by audience members at the ceremony commemorating the fallen soldiers who were killed during operation Protective Edge, Israeli media reported.
Netanyahu confronted by audience members at Protective Edge ceremony
By REUTERS07/16/2024 04:19 PM
By REUTERS07/16/2024 04:10 PM
By REUTERS07/16/2024 03:52 PM
By ALON HACHMON07/16/2024 12:09 PM
By REUTERS07/16/2024 08:54 AM
By REUTERS07/16/2024 04:33 AM
By REUTERS07/16/2024 03:28 AM
By REUTERS07/16/2024 12:34 AM