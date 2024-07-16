Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Tanker assesses possible oil spill after Houthi attack, maritime center says

By REUTERS
Updated: JULY 16, 2024 20:11

Liberia-flagged tanker Chios Lion turned around after being attacked by Yemen's Houthis on Monday to assess damage and investigate a potential oil spillage, the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Joint Maritime Information Center said on Tuesday.

An unmanned watercraft inflicted minor damage to Chios Lion's port side on Monday as part of a swarm of attacks by the Houthis on the vessel and another ship sailing around 100 nautical miles northwest of Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah.

"While originally headed south, following the attack the vessel turned around and back north out of the threat area to further assess damage and investigate potential oil spillage," the JMIC said in a statement. It added that the captain and crew were safe.

Yemen's Houthis said they targeted Chios Lion and Bentley I with ballistic missiles, drones and booby-trapped boats in response to the deadly Israeli airstrike on the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis on Saturday.



Related Tags
Houthis Headline
Blinken thanks Thai FM for supporting Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 08:11 PM
National Insurance to extend housing grants for evacuees
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 08:10 PM
US says it inks space deal with Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 06:41 PM
Netanyahu confronted by audience members at Protective Edge ceremony
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 06:13 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 06:02 PM
Romanian court maintains influencer Andrew Tate's travel restrictions
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 04:19 PM
Six dead after shooting at hotel in Thai capital Bangkok, media report
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 04:10 PM
Iran remains open to resuming nuclear deal negotiations
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 03:52 PM
Netanyahu meets with families of observer soldiers killed on October 7
By MAARIV ONLINE
07/16/2024 03:40 PM
One wounded in Sderot following Gaza rocket fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 01:32 PM
Police issues closure edicts to establishments that housed illegal resid
By ALON HACHMON
07/16/2024 12:09 PM
Police blocks roads to Eilat on suspecions of a security incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 12:04 PM
Wounded soldier critical after Tzrifin ramming attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 09:04 AM
Germany bans right-wing Compact magazine, searches properties
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 08:54 AM
Siren tests across Israel, IDF reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 08:37 AM