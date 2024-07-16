Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Blinken thanks Thai FM Sangiampongsa for supporting Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In a phone call with Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked the foreign minister for Thailand's support of the June 6 joint statement calling for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages held by Hamas, the State Department reported Tuesday evening.

They agreed to collaborate toward a comprehensive ceasefire deal that would allow the release of the hostages, including Thai nationals, and significantly increase the levels of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza.

Blinken spoke today with Sangiampongsa to congratulate him on assuming his new role. Blinken and Maris reaffirmed their partnerships and the US commitment to the broader Indo-Pacific region. They also discussed how the US and Thailand can continue to contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and around the world.



Related Tags
Blinken Headline
National Insurance to extend housing grants for evacuees
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 08:10 PM
Tanker assesses possible oil spill after Houthi attack
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 07:29 PM
US says it inks space deal with Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 06:41 PM
Netanyahu confronted by audience members at Protective Edge ceremony
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 06:13 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 06:02 PM
Romanian court maintains influencer Andrew Tate's travel restrictions
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 04:19 PM
Six dead after shooting at hotel in Thai capital Bangkok, media report
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 04:10 PM
Iran remains open to resuming nuclear deal negotiations
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 03:52 PM
Netanyahu meets with families of observer soldiers killed on October 7
By MAARIV ONLINE
07/16/2024 03:40 PM
One wounded in Sderot following Gaza rocket fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 01:32 PM
Police issues closure edicts to establishments that housed illegal resid
By ALON HACHMON
07/16/2024 12:09 PM
Police blocks roads to Eilat on suspecions of a security incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 12:04 PM
Wounded soldier critical after Tzrifin ramming attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 09:04 AM
Germany bans right-wing Compact magazine, searches properties
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 08:54 AM
Siren tests across Israel, IDF reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 08:37 AM