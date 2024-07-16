Blinken thanks Thai FM Sangiampongsa for supporting Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal

In a phone call with Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked the foreign minister for Thailand's support of the June 6 joint statement calling for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages held by Hamas, the State Department reported Tuesday evening.

They agreed to collaborate toward a comprehensive ceasefire deal that would allow the release of the hostages, including Thai nationals, and significantly increase the levels of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza.

Blinken spoke today with Sangiampongsa to congratulate him on assuming his new role. Blinken and Maris reaffirmed their partnerships and the US commitment to the broader Indo-Pacific region. They also discussed how the US and Thailand can continue to contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and around the world.