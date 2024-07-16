Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF strikes Hezbollah launcher after some 40 rockets fired at North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 16, 2024 21:51

An Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft struck a launcher in the Blat area in southern Lebanon from which projectiles were identified as being launched at Kiryat Shmona on Tuesday, the military said. 

In addition, the IDF said that some 40 launches had crossed from Lebanon, following the alerts that sounded in the Galilee Panhandle.

Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah terror cell in Yarine area of southern Lebanon. July 16, 2024. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

Some of the projectiles were intercepted, and no injuries were reported. 

In addition, before the attack on the launcher, the IAF targeted a Hezbollah terror cell in the Yarine area of southern Lebanon. 

Ex-White House official indicted for acting as South Korea agent
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 10:10 PM
Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef calls on those who do not study Torah not to enlist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 09:42 PM
Blinken thanks Thai FM for supporting Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 08:11 PM
National Insurance to extend housing grants for evacuees
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 08:10 PM
Tanker assesses possible oil spill after Houthi attack
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 07:29 PM
US says it inks space deal with Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 06:41 PM
Netanyahu confronted by audience members at Protective Edge ceremony
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 06:13 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 06:02 PM
Romanian court maintains influencer Andrew Tate's travel restrictions
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 04:19 PM
Six dead after shooting at hotel in Thai capital Bangkok, media report
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 04:10 PM
Iran remains open to resuming nuclear deal negotiations
By REUTERS
07/16/2024 03:52 PM
Netanyahu meets with families of observer soldiers killed on October 7
By MAARIV ONLINE
07/16/2024 03:40 PM
One wounded in Sderot following Gaza rocket fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 01:32 PM
Police issues closure edicts to establishments that housed illegal resid
By ALON HACHMON
07/16/2024 12:09 PM
Police blocks roads to Eilat on suspecions of a security incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/16/2024 12:04 PM