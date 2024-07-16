IAF strikes Hezbollah launcher after some 40 rockets fired at North

An Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft struck a launcher in the Blat area in southern Lebanon from which projectiles were identified as being launched at Kiryat Shmona on Tuesday, the military said.

In addition, the IDF said that some 40 launches had crossed from Lebanon, following the alerts that sounded in the Galilee Panhandle.

Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah terror cell in Yarine area of southern Lebanon. July 16, 2024. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

Some of the projectiles were intercepted, and no injuries were reported.

In addition, before the attack on the launcher, the IAF targeted a Hezbollah terror cell in the Yarine area of southern Lebanon.